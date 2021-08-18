Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $476,481.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00195583 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000831 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

