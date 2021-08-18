Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 13,990 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,226.25 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

