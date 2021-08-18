Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 18,418 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 219,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,416. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87.

