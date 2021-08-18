Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in Target by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $5,116,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Target by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 147,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.67 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

