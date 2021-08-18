T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467. T&D has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

