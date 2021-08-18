TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $76.92

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.92, but opened at $75.29. TechTarget shares last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,417 shares of company stock worth $4,215,734 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $55,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.