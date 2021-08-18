TELA Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TELA Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 20.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,382.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 99,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,565 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

