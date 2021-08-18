Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.