Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Shares Down 6%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.00 and last traded at $153.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Temenos alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.04.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.