Tenret Co LLC Invests $5.79 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,022. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.39.

