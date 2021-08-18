Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.