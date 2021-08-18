TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in July

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
TerraVest Industries stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
