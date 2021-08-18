TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in July

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

