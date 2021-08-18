Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $76.00 at Compass Point

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Compass Point from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

TRNO opened at $66.99 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

