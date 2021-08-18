Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 40,259 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

