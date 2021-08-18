Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $244.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.32. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

