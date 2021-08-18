Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

