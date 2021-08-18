Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.82 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.