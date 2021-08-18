Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 274 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

