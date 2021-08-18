The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Andersons stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Andersons by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Andersons by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

