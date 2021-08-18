The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Acquires $102,500.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -507.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

