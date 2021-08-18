The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,618,000 after buying an additional 83,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

BK stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $55.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.