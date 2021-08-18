The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 978,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.