The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 985.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 92,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 84,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.