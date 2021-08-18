The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

