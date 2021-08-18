The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 52-Week High at $444.26

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $444.26 and last traded at $438.59, with a volume of 296259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $439.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

