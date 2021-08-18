The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded down $5.38 on Tuesday, reaching $322.60. 1,056,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.51. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.14 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

