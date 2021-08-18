The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

GEO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

