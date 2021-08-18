The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 183.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Zenvia stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Get Zenvia alerts:

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.