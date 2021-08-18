The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 3,167,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,411. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

