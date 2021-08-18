The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 302.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GYM shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GYM traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 269.50 ($3.52). The company had a trading volume of 134,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.72. The stock has a market cap of £478.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

