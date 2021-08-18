The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,950 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HCKT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $566.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.