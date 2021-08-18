The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $123,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $14.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The company has a market capitalization of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

