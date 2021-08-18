The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

