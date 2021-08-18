The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

NYSE HD opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

