The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at National Bankshares

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE LEV opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

