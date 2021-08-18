The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

NYSE MOS opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

