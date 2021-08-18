The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Timken by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in The Timken by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Timken by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Timken by 106,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

