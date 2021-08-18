The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 688,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,308,024 shares.The stock last traded at $72.52 and had previously closed at $69.15.

The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

