The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $787,800.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.