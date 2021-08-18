The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $87.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

TTD traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $78.43. 69,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,591,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

