The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 265.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

