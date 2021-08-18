The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.
NYSE:TRV opened at $158.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.
The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 265.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.
About The Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
