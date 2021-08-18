The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after buying an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.66. The company had a trading volume of 375,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.91. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

