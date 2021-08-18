The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

