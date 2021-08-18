The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,812. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

