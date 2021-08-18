Thomas P. Gilligan Sells 9,780 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SHW opened at $304.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

