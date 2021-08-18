Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 179,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

