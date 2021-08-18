Thomas Story & Son LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.42. 11,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

