Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XM stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,604. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

