TigerCash (TCH) One Day Volume Hits $7.01 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. TigerCash has a market cap of $743,231.52 and approximately $7.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00860617 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

