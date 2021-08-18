Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tiptree stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

